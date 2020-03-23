TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Fuel and convenience-store fare remain available at service plazas on Florida’s Turnpike, but restaurants were closed following an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The Department of Transportation said marketplace stores, which are at five of the eight turnpike service plazas, continue to operate. Restrooms and dog-walk areas also remain open.
The state last week also stopped taking cash at toll plazas as a step to protect toll collectors.
Tolls continue to be collected through an electronic system.
Also, “exact coin lanes” continue to operate.
The Department of Transportation on Saturday closed walk-in SunPass customer service centers in Miami, Doral, Boca Raton, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Ocoee, Niceville and Milton.
Call centers remain open.
RELATED:
Coronavirus Curfews In South Florida
Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know
Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER
(©2020 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.