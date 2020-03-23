



MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Hard Rock Stadium will open Monday to those 65 and older showing symptoms.

The site opened Sunday for first responders and health care workers only. More than 700 people showed up, with only a handful of them being turned away because they did not meet the criteria for testing.

So many showed up, they had to close the line around 3:30. However, anyone who did not get in, can come throughout the week.

This federally supported testing site was set up in conjunction with FEMA and the National Guard.

The site is located in the east parking lot. Testing is free.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on a daily basis, however, those seeking a test must meet certain criteria.

Must be 65 years of age or older and be symptomatic. (Must bring ID)

First responders and health care workers do not have be symptomatic. (Must bring ID)

If you do not meet the criteria, you will be asked to exit the lot.

The test site is drive-through only.

Test results will take 48-72 hours.

RELATED: LOCATIONS OF DRIVE THROUGH TESTING FACILITIES IN SOUTH FLORIDA

At a news conferences Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium site, Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to stay home and not panic as the state tests more people for the novel coronavirus.

WATCH: DeSantis Gives Coronavirus Update From Hard Rock Stadium Drive-Thru Test Site

Nearly half of the state’s positive cases are in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

DeSantis stressed that the results should not cause undue concern.

“The vast, vast majority of people are testing negative for this,” DeSantis said.

