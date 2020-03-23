



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus pandemic is creating even more anxiety for women who are expecting. As a result, some mothers are now preparing for the possibility of not having a traditional birth in a hospital.

Nearing the end of her pregnancy, Ashley Blossom is having second thoughts about delivering at a hospital because of the coronavirus.

“Seeing how the pandemic has affected other hospital systems in other countries, especially Italy, we feel that we can no longer remain confident in hospital birth,” said Blossom.

So the couple purchased a medical supply kit online, preparing for a possible home birth.

“We feel, my husband and I, as parents it is our duty, unfortunately, to think worst-case scenario,” Blossom said. “We don’t want to get to the point where in a few weeks this escalates.”

Trinisha Williams is the director of midwifery at the Brooklyn Birthing Center in New York.

She said in recent weeks the center has been flooded with calls from expectant moms who are worried their newborns might be exposed to COVID-19 when they deliver at a hospital.

“We’ve seen women say they are concerned – whether they were 32 weeks, sometimes even 40 weeks,” Williams said. “And to be honest we’ve even gotten calls from people in labor in the last few days.”

Obstetricians are reassuring patients that hospitals have labor and delivery units separate from coronavirus areas. They also advise moms talk to their doctors before making any changes to their birth plan.

It’s still unclear how the virus affects moms and their babies, but Williams is urging parents to remain calm.

“You need to trust the process of birth and that your body will deliver your baby and that your care team that you have chosen will be able to support you,” Williams.

For now, Blossom and her husband said they’re prepping for uncertainty.

“As much anxiety as a home birth would give me, I really have a sense of peace knowing we could do it here in a sanitary, somewhat safe manner,” Blossom said.

The cost of a home birth can also be difficult because it may not be covered by insurance.

