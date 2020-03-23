MIAMI (CBSMiami) – To meet the surge in demand for health care, prescriptions, and other supplies due to the coronavirus pandemic, CVS Health has announced several new measures to bolster its efforts.
First, the company has announced that they are accelerating their efforts to fill 50,000 full and part-time positions including store associates, prescription delivery drivers, and customer service professionals to meet an increase in demand.
CVS Pharmacy is waiving charges for home delivery of prescription medications, to help patients avoid visiting their local store for refills or new prescriptions.
They are also working with major clients, like Hilton and Marriott, to fill CVS positions with employees they have had to furlough due to the effects of the pandemic.
The company is working to set up drive-thru testing sites at some of its stores. These will be located in the store’s parking lot. Those wanting to be tested will not have to go into the store and can remain in their car.
CVS employees who go to work will receive bonuses ranging from $150 to $500. The company is also launching new employee benefits to help with child and dependent care, as well as additional paid sick time.
