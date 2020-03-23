So how does the low-end pricing on a Downtown rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a “walker’s paradise,” is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

126 Biscayne Blvd.

Listed at $1,050/month, this studio apartment, located at 126 Biscayne Blvd., is 38.2% less than the $1,700/month median rent for a studio in Downtown.

In the unit, expect air conditioning and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

150 S.E. Third Ave.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, situated at 150 S.E. Third Ave., is listed for $1,525/month for its 642 square feet.

The residence features central heating. The building offers an elevator and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $500 security deposit.

100 N.W. Fourth St.

Then there’s this 646-square-foot apartment at 100 N.W. Fourth St., listed at $1,600/month.

In the unit, expect a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building has garage parking. Be prepared for a $500 deposit.

