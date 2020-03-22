



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has announced that plans are in the works to open a coronavirus testing site at Marlins Park.

Gimenez, who has been giving updates on the county’s YouTube page, briefly touched on the subject in a newly released video Sunday.

The mayor said he is working with Jackson Health Systems, the University of Miami, the city of Miami and the Miami Marlins to set up the free testing site.

Gimenez said a hotline is currently being created for the drive-thru site to make appointments.

At this time, there’s no date for the opening of this new site. More information will be released Monday.

RELATED: Locations Of Drive Through Testing Facilities In South Florida

This announcement comes shortly after Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium testing site, which is set to open to the public on Monday.

DeSantis’ overarching message at the presser was that the state has been focused on making testing more readily available for Floridians.

“I think it is very important that we expand the testing as much as possible. At this point, it’s just a matter of supply, not a matter of will,” DeSantis said.

According to state figures, more than 9,700 people have been tested for the virus. That’s more than most states, but less than New York.

