



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County is closing all non-essential retail and commercial businesses in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The closure will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 23.

The Emergency Order goes into detail about which retail and commercial businesses are considered essential, and directed to remain open. They include, but are not limited to, healthcare providers and equipment suppliers, doctor’s offices and urgent care centers, mental health professionals, home health care service providers, grocery stores and pharmacies, businesses that provide food, shelter, social services and other necessities for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals, banks, gas stations and media.

Businesses that do remain open are being told to implement health professional recommendations for social distancing and all other preventive measures. Non-essential businesses are being told to close except to the extent necessary to perform “Minimum Basic Operations.”

Minimum Basic Operations are defined as minimum activities necessary to maintain the value of inventory, preserve plant and equipment condition, ensure security, process the business’s own payroll and employee benefits, and facilitate the business’s own employees working remotely.

“The closure of non-essential businesses is a further step in community mitigation to increase containment of the COVID-19 virus in Broward County,” said Mayor Dale V.C. Holness in a news conference Sunday evening. “While these are incredibly painful steps to take with devastating short- and long-term impacts to our community, the potential impacts of COVID-19 on our residents and visitors are much more devastating. We must take every responsible action that we can to quickly mitigate the spread of this deadly virus.”

Broward County has also partnered with the Florida Department of Health to open a special COVID-19 hotline to assist in answering public questions. Call takers can also conduct over-the-phone pre-screening for testing eligibility.

The new number is 954-357-9500. T

he temporary COVID-19 call center will accept calls from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. 7 days a week.

