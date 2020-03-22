MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
In order to keep you up-to-date and informed, we are keeping track of the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 8 a.m. on March 21, 2020.
FLORIDA: 763 confirmed cases
- 706 Florida residents
- 12 deaths
- Broward: 164
- Miami-Dade: 169
- Monroe: 1
- 41 out of 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
- 9,338 people tested
- 1,005 pending test results
- 7,570 negative test results
UNITED STATES: 24,140,+
- 285 deaths in 32 states and District of Columbia
ROUND THE WORLD
- 168 countries/regions affected
- More than 303,100+ infected around the world
- More than 12,900+ deaths
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- You do NOT need a facemask if you are healthy. Facemasks should only be used by sick or symptomatic people
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
