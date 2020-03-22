



LAKE WORTH (CBSMiami) – The city of Lake Worth in Palm Beach County says it will not shut off people’s utilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city’s announcement comes after a fight at an emergency meeting Thursday, which is now getting a lot of attention.

“This gentleman has turned off people’s lights in the middle of a global health pandemic. That’s what that gentleman did. And you think I’m disrespectful for interrupting?” Commissioner Omari Hardy could be heard saying during the meeting. “This gentleman has had the ability to do any number of things.”

Mayor Pam Triolo eventually stopped the meeting after getting into that disagreement Hardy.

In a Facebook post, Commissioner Hardy said he does not regret the heated exchange.

“Sometimes you have to get into trouble to stand up for what’s right – good trouble,” he wrote.

Days after the exchange, the city of Lake Worth Beach released a statement on their Facebook page that it would be suspending disconnections until April 30.

Mayor Triolo is not commenting on the exchange.

