



POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – The city of Pompano Beach announced it will be shutting down some government facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is what the city said will be open/closed come 7 a.m. Monday:

City Hall

City Hall is closed to the public, with limited operations by City employees.

The Building Department will continue to collect permit applications placed in the drop box on the north side of City Hall.

Building and Fire Prevention inspections will be limited to commercial facilities and essential construction projects. • Essential City departments will be available electronically for emergency matters.

Drive-Up Window

City Hall has a drive-up window for paying water bills, business tax receipts, Sand and Spurs horse stable stall rentals, alarm billing and collections. The drive-up window is open normal business hours Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

After hours, there is a night depository drop box next to the drive up window open 24/7.

Cultural Facilities

The City’s Cultural Center and Library, BaCA, Ali Cultural Center, Blanche Ely House, and Amphitheatre are closed.

Parks & Recreational Facilities

All City park grounds are open on a limited basis.

Playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis center, municipal swimming pools, Canine Corner Dog Park, pavilions, picnic tables, volleyball and bocce ball courts are closed.

The City’s Golf Course is open to walkers only on both the Palms and the Pines Courses. There will be no golf carts available. The driving range is closed.

All City recreational programs, facility rentals, and organized sports leagues are postponed.

The Alsdorf Boat Ramp is open.

