POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – The city of Pompano Beach announced it will be shutting down some government facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is what the city said will be open/closed come 7 a.m. Monday:
City Hall
- City Hall is closed to the public, with limited operations by City employees.
- The Building Department will continue to collect permit applications placed in the drop box on the north side of City Hall.
- Building and Fire Prevention inspections will be limited to commercial facilities and essential construction projects. • Essential City departments will be available electronically for emergency matters.
Drive-Up Window
- City Hall has a drive-up window for paying water bills, business tax receipts, Sand and Spurs horse stable stall rentals, alarm billing and collections. The drive-up window is open normal business hours Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- After hours, there is a night depository drop box next to the drive up window open 24/7.
Cultural Facilities
- The City’s Cultural Center and Library, BaCA, Ali Cultural Center, Blanche Ely House, and Amphitheatre are closed.
Parks & Recreational Facilities
- All City park grounds are open on a limited basis.
- Playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis center, municipal swimming pools, Canine Corner Dog Park, pavilions, picnic tables, volleyball and bocce ball courts are closed.
- The City’s Golf Course is open to walkers only on both the Palms and the Pines Courses. There will be no golf carts available. The driving range is closed.
- All City recreational programs, facility rentals, and organized sports leagues are postponed.
- The Alsdorf Boat Ramp is open.
