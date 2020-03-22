



MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — More than 350 first responders drove through the brand new coronavirus testing site at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday, with only a handful of people turned away because they did not meet the criteria for testing.

The Hard Rock Stadium site opened Sunday morning for first responders only. So many first responders showed up, they had to close the line around 3:30. However, anyone who did not get in, can come throughout the week.

This federally supported testing site was set up in conjunction with FEMA and the National Guard.

Starting Monday, the facility will open to the general public and it is free. It is located in the east parking lot.

Testing will be available from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on a daily basis, however, those seeking a test must meet certain criteria.

Must be 65 years of age or older and be symptomatic. (Must bring ID)

First responders and health care workers do not have be symptomatic. (Must bring ID)

If you do not meet the criteria, you will be asked to exit the lot.

The test site is drive-through only.

Test results will take 48-72 hours.

Two other federally supported testing sites are opening as well in Jacksonville and Orlando.

At a news conferences Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium site, Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to stay home and not panic as the state tests more people for the novel coronavirus, finding that at least 830 people across the state have been infected.

Twelve people have died, including the first fatality in Palm Beach County. Nearly half of the state’s positive cases are in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

But DeSantis stressed that the results should not cause undue concern.

“The vast, vast majority of people are testing negative for this,” DeSantis said.

