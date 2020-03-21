



PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/CNN) – Add President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort to the list of businesses closed due to the coronavirus.

Club members have been getting daily briefings via email this week.

Last Monday members were notified that the resort would be closed all day with the exception of the beach club for a deep cleaning.

The cleaning came after multiple cases of the virus were reported by people who had been on the resort grounds the following week.

The White House said that Trump has tested negative for the virus.

On Friday, an email said the main house, spa, and gym had been closed.

Late Friday night members were informed that the beach club had also been closed. Before then, the beach club was open but serving at half capacity.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization would not confirm that the Palm Beach club was affected, but said in a statement, “Various facilities are temporarily closed given local, state and federal mandates. We anxiously await the day when this pandemic is over and our world-class facilities can reopen.”

When asked at Saturday’s news conference if Trump will seek government assistance for his family’s hotel companies, the President responded, “I don’t know. I just don’t know what the government assistance would be for what I have.”

The President also said he has not asked about his Florida resort, and that he imagines it is “closed down just like a lot of other businesses in Florida.”

Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, a separate resort where the President often golfs, remains open.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday ordered all beaches in Palm Beach County to close, although it was unclear if that applies to private beaches and whether there will be an update Saturday reflecting that information.

DeSantis issued an executive order on Friday directing all beaches, movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, gymnasiums, and fitness studios to close in Palm Beach and Broward counties.

