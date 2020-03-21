



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — A federally supported coronavirus testing facility is expected to open Monday in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, according to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

During a news conference Saturday afternoon in Tallahassee, DeSantis said more mobile testing sites are coming online including the one at Hard Rock Stadium. Another will open at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando and a third at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

These testing sites are being set up in conjunction with FEMA and the National Guard.

“The goal would be able to cast as broad a net with this as possible,” the governor said. “It really helps inform how we’re best able to prevent more damage from the virus.”

More than 720 people in Florida have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday as he resisted an official’s call to issue a statewide “stay-at-home” order.

The bulk of the coronavirus cases have been in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. There have been 12 12 deaths statewide, he said, including a third death at a Broward County nursing home.

Most people only experience minor flu-like symptoms from the coronavirus and recover within a few weeks, but the virus is highly contagious and can be spread by those who appear well. It can cause severe illness, including pneumonia, in some patients, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health problems.

To stem the tide of infections, DeSantis has banned all onsite dining at restaurants statewide and the Seminole Tribe has closed its casinos. DeSantis on Friday also banned all non-emergency medical and dental procedures. Restaurants were allowed to sell food for take-out and delivery.

