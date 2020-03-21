



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Coconut Creek is joining a handful of other cities in enacting a curfew.

The curfew hours are from 11:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m. until further notice.

Due to the Covid-19 related City curfew, the Butterfly Express Trolley service will only operate until 10:00 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays until further notice.

The city is also asking residents and visitors not to flush wipes because they clog the sewage pipes.

There are curfews in effect for the City of Miami Beach, Key Biscayne, North Miami Beach, Hallandale Beach, and Palm Beach.

City of Miami Beach: 11:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the city’s entertainment district. This curfew is expanding for the entire city starting Tuesday March 24. The curfew will be in effect daily from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. The public beach from 5th to 15th streets, including Lummus Park is closed.

Village of Key Biscayne: Curfew is 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

North Miami Beach: Curfew is 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Hallandale Beach: Curfew is 10:00 p.m. nightly. All beaches and city parks are closed.

Palm Beach: 9:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

