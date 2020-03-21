



PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Nearly 750 samples were collected on the first day at the COVID-19 drive-thru site testing site at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines.

The testing is being performed in collaboration with the state and the National Guard.

“It was a phenomenal effort. We tested a total of 745 people yesterday and everything went very smoothly,” said Dr. Jennifer Goldman, the Medical Director for Primary Care at Memorial Healthcare Systems, who gave an update Saturday morning.

The site will be open every day for testing. Those eligible for testing are first responders and hospital personnel, anyone 65 or older with symptoms and chronic conditions, and anyone who has symptoms and traveled internationally or to an area in the US that has been heavily affected by the virus.

“We are open every day for testing. We open at 9 a.m., seven days a week. We will continue testing until we reach the maximum capacity of vehicles for that day,” said Dr. Goldman.

The capacity for vehicles inside the park is approximately 250. There are no walk-ups or bikes allowed. Traffic in the area will be congested and there will be lane closures, so drivers are urged to avoid the area if they can.

“At some point in time throughout the day, before 5 p.m., there will be a point where there’s no additional vehicles that can fit in that queue in order to be tested. We don’t know exactly at what point that is. The facility will continue to test the vehicles that are in the queue. So be prepared. If you’re not able to enter the park before the queue reaches maximum capacity, we are encouraging everyone to return the next day,” said Pembroke Pines Police Captain Al Xiques.

The general public must enter the park through its main entrance at Flamingo Road and Johnston Street. First responders should use the entrance on Pines Boulevard just west of Flamingo Road.

Once inside the park, a nurse will screen potential test candidates to make sure they meet the criteria.

“The second phase is those members of the National Guard who are collecting demographic information, your name, your address, your phone number so that we can make sure we can get the results of the tests back to you. The third phase is the actual test phase. That’s where men and women of the National Guard are doing a swab of the back of your throat. There is only one swab that they need to take. They will either do that through your nose so they can get to the back of your throat or if they can’t do that they will go through your mouth to get to the back of your throat,” said Dr. Goldman.

The results should come in about three days.

Those who go to get tested and should expect a wait time of several hours before they reach the screening area in the park. They are advised to bring water or snacks. Bathrooms are available in the park.

Related: COVID-19 Testing Sites In Miami-Dade, Broward, And Monroe Counties

Those feeling sick at home and who don’t meet the criteria are advised to stay home and isolate themselves. Those concerned about their symptoms should call their primary care provider.

“At Memorial Health Systems, we do have Memorial Doc Now which is a way that you can connect to a provider via video. There is a bit of a wait for that at this time as expected due to the high volume of calls, but it is a great way to contact a health provider,” said Dr. Goldman. “That is free to the community at this time.”

Dr. Goldman said those experiencing severe shortness of breath or an elevated fever and are concerned about their systems should go to a hospital’s emergency department.

