



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – To stem the spread of coronavirus throughout Miami-Dade, Mayor Carlos Gimenez has issued an executive order that will close most hotels and motels in the county.

“I have ordered that all hotels, motels and temporary vacation rentals shut down their operations throughout Miami-Dade except to house essential personnel and people who are unable to get back into their homes,” Gimenez wrote in the order.

Read: Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Executive Order

Here are some exceptions.

On a limited basis, lodging will be available for first responders, airline crewmembers, patients’ families, and journalists from out of town.

Hotels, motels, and other commercial lodging establishments are encouraged to continue to allow individuals with weekly and monthly long-term living agreements to remain in place. This includes people unable to return their home due to COVID-19 impacts on travel, people who must vacate their homes due to exigent circumstances, people utilizing hotels as transitional living arrangements, and people living in hotels domestic violence.

Also, short-term vacation rentals must end by Monday, March 23, 2020, until further notice. No new rental agreements must be entered into on a nightly or weekly basis starting Monday.

Gimenez has also signed an order to stop the practice of boats “rafting up” together for partying out at sea or in Biscayne Bay. Boat owners can go out with groups small enough to practice social distancing of six feet between people on their boats. They must not, however, be huddling with other boats. Only in an emergency situation where one boat needs to be towed by another can boats be tied together to head back to a marina or dock.

In addition, based on Governor Ron DeSantis’ order issued March 20th, businesses that are providing services to cities, the county, the state or the federal government can continue to operate.

Miami Beach is also closing hotels on March 23rd. The next day ae citywide curfew will go into effect from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. every day.

