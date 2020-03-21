TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The number of coronavirus cases in the state continues to climb.
As of Sunday morning at 11 a.m., there were 603 Florida residents tested positive and there were 55 positive cases in non-Florida residents.
Two additional people have died in COVID-19 related deaths. One in Broward County and one in Duval County. The state’s death toll now stands at 12.
There are 23 new cases in Broward bringing the county’s total number to 151. There are 19 additional cases in Miami-Dade bringing the county’s total number to 142. There were no additional cases reported in Monroe, bringing the county’s total to one case.
More than 6,570 people in the state have tested negative for the virus and the state’s health department is still waiting on results for a thousand tests.
Florida recently partnered with private laboratories around the state to expand COVID-19 laboratory testing capacity. This partnership will increase the number of tests conducted each day and ensure Floridians receive the critical health information they need in a timely manner.
Testing and reporting times vary among commercial and DOH laboratories.
