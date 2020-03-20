(CBSMiami)– One of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will be playing football in Florida in 2020.
Tom Brady is out of the AFC East and heading to the NFC South to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing a 2 year, $50 million deal according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal is reportedly fully guaranteed and includes an additional $9 million in incentive money.
TB ✖️ TB pic.twitter.com/oyzSdNn1ZE
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020
During his 20 years with the Patriots, Brady was 23-12 in his career vs. Miami. The Dolphins won’t have to worry about seeing Brady twice a year on their schedule now that he’s in the NFC. The 6x Super Bowl champion’s last game against the Dolphins was a memorable won as the Fins beat the Pats in Massachusetts 27-24 and the loss kept the Patriots from securing a bye in the 2019 playoffs. Brady was 16-29 in the game with two touchdowns and one interception.
The 42-year-old has 67 career touchdown passes against Miami and 27 interceptions. The Dolphins don’t have the Buccaneers on their 2020 regular season schedule.
Super Bowl LV will be in Tampa Bay in 2021 at Brady’s new home Raymond James Stadium.
