



On Friday, Showtime announced that it will offer a free 30-day trial to new customers.

The network boasts series such as “Homeland,” “Billions,” “Black Monday,” “Ray Donovan” and viewers who sign up before May 3 can access all of the network’s series, documentaries, and movies.

Many of the network’s streaming partners and traditional TV providers will also offer a 30-day free trial to Showtime.

We wouldn't dare step in Dawn's way. Get on her good side and make sure you're all caught up on Black Monday: https://t.co/JQ0fvWBGgD pic.twitter.com/YXowifRCcA — Showtime (@Showtime) March 20, 2020

Subscribers can catch up on the network’s number one drama “Homeland,” which is airing its final season and will have new episodes each Sunday until its series finale on April 26.

Season five of “Billions” with Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti returns to Showtime on Sunday, May 3 at 9pm EST.

Some other shows streaming now include “On Becoming A God In Central Florida” with Kirsten Dunst, season two of “Black Monday” with Don Cheadle and Regina Hall and “The L Word: Generation Q.”