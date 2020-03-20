(CBSMiami)– The Miami Dolphins are stepping up to help the community during the unprecedented circumstances caused by the spread of coronavirus around the world.

On Friday, the organization announced that is is pledging $500,000 to help support the elderly and youth and to specifically provide school meal programs for the Broward County Public Schools, money for relief efforts led by churches in Miami Gardens, and support for Feeding South Florida.

Tom Garfinkel, the Vice Chairman, President and CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium released the following statement.

“This is obviously an unprecedented situation that is affecting everyone; and affecting some people a lot more than others. We want to help those who are most vulnerable and those right here in our backyard. We will continue to monitor the situation with our community partners and strongly encourage everyone to stay home and follow the CDC guidelines. We will get through this together.”

The Miami Dolphins are one of several organizations across the sports world to provide money and resources for their fans and citizens in their community.