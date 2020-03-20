MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country. Today, we’re meeting United States World War II Veteran Edward Gaal.
Edward Gaal enlisted in the United States Navy in 1945 and served until 1946. He was part of the intermediate instructors squad for the invasion to Japan. He was then given the title of plane captain and aviation mechanic. He was in charge of checking each plane before takeoff.
“I’m proud I know I’m representing those that aren’t here today. I love this country very much. It felt good that I could serve the country because I always feel my country has done a lot for me,” said Gaal.
United States Navy World War II Veteran Seaman First Class Edward Gaal was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game. He stood and thanked the fan filled arena as they too took to their feet to honor this hero among us.
On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4 we would like to say thank you United States World War II Veteran Edward Gaal for your service and dedication to our country.
