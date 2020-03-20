



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho held a news conference Friday afternoon to update parents and students on what was the first week of remote learning.

Carvalho spoke about what will happen during and after next week’s spring break.

Carvalho mentioned that he will be getting together with principals and the school board to determine the future of online learning once spring break is over.

He says he is taking into consideration, the feedback from parents about the course load and how it was a lot this past week.

Carvalho said that school would be thoroughly disinfected during the break.

Meanwhile, students in Broward County are getting ready for online learning.

School officials in Broward began the distribution of laptops for those who need it.

