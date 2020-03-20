



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County and the City of Miami Beach are both closing hotels and motels in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and Miami Beach is going another step further by also expanding a curfew starting next week.

In both the County and Miami-Beach, all hotels, motels, hostels and vacation/short term rentals are being ordered to close by 11:59 p.m. Monday March 23.

One minute after that, at 12:00 a.m. Tuesday March 24, a city wide curfew in Miami Beach will take effect from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. every day.

That curfew, in Miami Beach, makes exceptions for essential services such as fire, police and hospital services, utility emergency repairs, emergency calls by physicians, and food delivery services.

The curfew in the Miami Beach Entertainment District remains in effect.

“Our hotels have always been the lifeblood of our economy, so shuttering them is not something to do impulsively. But right now, as painful as it may be, the reality is we just cannot be a tourist destination,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “Attracting visitors and tourists is just utterly incompatible with social distancing. For the many amazing operators and employees who are impacted, and the families that rely upon them, we are so sorry that you will feel this most acutely and we will advocate for whatever relief will be available at the state and federal level. These decisions were made collaboratively with County Mayor Gimenez, our City Manager Jimmy Morales and after input from all of our Miami Beach City Commissioners.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez added his statement, “These are extraordinarily difficult times. “As we continue to combat the spread of this virus in Miami-Dade County, we are making daily decisions based on the evolving recommendations of health experts. I am ordering the closure of all hotels, commercial lodging establishments and short-term rentals in Miami-Dade County and fully support the decision by Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and City Manager Jimmy Morales to close hotels and all other commercial lodging establishments on Miami Beach. We must not rule out any measures that will stem the spread of COVID-19 and protect our residents.”

Miami Beach is also closing the Purdy Boat Ramp at Maurice Gibb Park. However, all other marinas, boat launches, docking, fueling, marine supply and other marina services shall remain OPEN, between the hours of 7 a.m. to sunset only

Click here to read the revised Declaration of Emergency Measures.

