



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Has the coronavirus pandemic left you without a job? There are several companies so far seeking to fill thousands of positions due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Publix Supermarkets needs workers by the end of March to fill positions in stores and distribution centers.

“We take pride in serving our communities during times of need, and with the unprecedented demand we are experiencing, we’re in need of more associates to help across our operating area,” said Publix Vice President of Human Resources Marcy Benton. “We’re looking for people who have a desire to serve, are passionate about the food industry, are willing to work hard and ready to build a career at Publix.”

Publix has stores in seven states and nine distribution centers located in Miami, Deerfield Beach, Boynton Beach, Lakeland, Orlando, Jacksonville, Sarasota, Lawrenceville, Georgia; and McCalla, Alabama.

Interested individuals should fill out an online application at www.publix.jobs.

Domino’s Pizza is also looking for part-time drivers and managers in the South Florida area. The company expects to hire about 10,000 workers nationwide in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart is also looking for employees and said in a news release Thursday it will hire 150,000 new employees through the end of May to work in stores, clubs, and distribution and fulfillment centers. The jobs will be temporary, but many will convert to permanent roles. Walmart is reaching out to industry groups representing restaurants and hospitality to facilitate temporary roles that can be a bridge for their employees during this difficult time.

RELATED:

Coronavirus Curfews In South Florida

Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER