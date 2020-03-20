



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Getting people tested for COVID-19 is not the only battle at the state and federal level.

Most people who are out of work may be struggling. Small business owners are wondering how to stay afloat.

State Senator Manny Diaz Jr, representing Hialeah, says filing unemployment claims has been made easier in Florida.

“Usually in order to be able to claim these unemployment benefits, you have to sign up for a job search portal, you have to go through certain steps, certain requirements are met, the governor has been able to lift those requirements, he said to CBS 4 News on Skype.

Governor Ron DeSantis previously announced the bridge loan program for small businesses. It’s a $50 million pot. An owner can get up to $50,000 as a short-term no-interest loan.

Two businesses were recently approved three days after filing an application.

“That bridge would help keep small business in place, which in turn couple help keep these employees employed. The ones that aren’t can have access to some of the benefits that are now more flexible,” the state lawmaker said.

On a federal level, GOP leadership Thursday night proposed a check for singles and married couples with restrictions on the amount based on income. If you make a certain amount of money, you won’t get money.

Democrat leadership in the Senate does not agree with the plan and they say the unemployed can’t only depend on claims.

“To go on existing unemployment insurance won’t work. It’s hard to access. It doesn’t cover a whole lot of people. Furthermore, it doesn’t pay back workers full wages,” New York Senator Chuck Schumer said.

Senator Marco Rubio proposes immediate small loans from lenders approved by US Treasury to give small businesses loans that could help laid-off workers and current employees get paid for up to six weeks.

Senator Rick Scott proposes federal government pour money into state unemployment insurance programs and a 60-day moratorium on rent and mortgage for people with a certain salary and businesses with a certain number of people or fewer.

A decision has not been made at the federal level.

Also, the governor has not announced any updates on whether there will be a delay in quarterly taxes from businesses.

