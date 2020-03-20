MIAMI CBSMiami) – Officials warning us about the coronavirus threat are increasingly worried that baby boomers and young adults are not listening to their advice.

It’s a particular problem here in Florida where some beaches are still open and college students on break have been slow to recognize the danger.

“If I get corona, I get corona, at the end of the day, I’m not going to let it stop me from partying,” said Brady Sluder, a spring-breaker from Ohio.

Now, some young adults seem to be getting the message that they can spread the virus and become severely ill themselves, even if they’ve had to learn it the hard way.

“They’re starting to all get positive tests,” said one Vanderbilt student who didn’t want their name used in this report.

This senior is now one of a number of students who tested positive for the coronavirus at that school.

“Because of the rapid spread, everyone’s really worried. I have a friend and like multiple friends in the hospital right now,” he said. “I think the narrative is completely flipped. If you go out now, you’re going to get shamed from a lot of people.”

Officials are trying to reach young people by any means possible.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo brought his 22-year-old daughter Michaela to a news conference to show she’s staying put.

“It makes no sense to expose yourself to these conditions and expose other people,” he said.

Errol Eisinger, 77, of Fort Lauderdale, agrees. When asked what he would say to those downplaying the danger, Eisinger said, “I would say just be aware of what is going on and take it seriously.”

Eisinger is part of the quarter of Florida’s population over 60, a concerning statistic in a state, up until recently, full of tourists.

Governor Ron DeSantis has been criticized for not ordering all beaches closed.

“When people put out these pictures that were, you know, at the beginning of the weekend when CDC’s guidance said 250 people is fine, time changed radically in 72 hours. so we responded. A lot of local communities have responded,” he said at a news conference on Thursday, the same day Miami-Dade closed all their beaches.

Clearwater Beach closed on Friday.

When it comes to young people, the reverse can also be true. Many have said they’re finding it hard to convince their parents to change their routines.

“My dad is in sales, he’s a baby boomer, a go-getter and last time I talked to him, he was still out movin’ and groovin’,” said Amanda Lezcano.

In the end, this is shaping up to be a drastically different weekend than last, with some hotels closing due to lack of demand and others, like in the Florida Keys, being forced to close starting Sunday at 6 p.m.