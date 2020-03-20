TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – To stem the spread of coronavirus, Governor Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order that closes the beaches and shutters a number of businesses in Broward and Palm Beach counties.
Under Executive Order 20-70, all movie theatres, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, gymnasiums, fitness studios and beaches to close. These closures will remain in effect until March 31st but may be renewed by a written request of the County Administrator.
“The Broward County and Palm Beach County Administrators will also have the ability to enforce, relax, modify or remove these closures as they see fit,” according to a statement from the governor’s office.
The executive order also orders all restaurants, bars, pubs, night clubs, banquet halls, cabarets, breweries, cafeterias, and any other alcohol and/or food service business establishment with seating for more than ten people within the incorporated and unincorporated areas of Broward County and Palm Beach County to close on-premises service of customers. Take-out and delivery are still acceptable.
