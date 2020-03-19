(CBSMiami)– The coronavirus pandemic is affecting all aspects of life, including weddings. Some couples have been forced to call off their celebrations, for now.

Melanee and Raphe Wolfgang can only look at their destination wedding online.

“It’s hard to look at,” said Melanee Wolfgang in an interview with CBS News. The couple spent 18 months planning the April 18 ceremony in the Umbria region of Italy. But coronavirus changed everything.

“Definitely a panic, and anxiety, and tears shed, that my dream wedding was about to not happen,” said Melanee Wolfgang.

“We were kind of faced with this decision of do we lose our deposits and just cancel the wedding?” said Raphe Wolfgang.

Couples worldwide are being forced to make similar decisions with travel restrictions and people avoiding large gatherings. Wedding insurance exists, but many companies will not cover cancellations due to coronavirus.

The Knot is offering some advice. First, review any contracts you have to understand your options. If you postpone, contact the venue and vendors immediately to get a new date, because other couples are doing the same. If you have a block of rooms at a hotel, reach out to see if you can negotiate a refund for your guests

Melanee and Raphe came up with another plan. They recently tied the knot at a courthouse in Los Angeles.

However, the Italian wedding is still on. They were able to postpone it to October and not lose any money.