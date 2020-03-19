



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Publix Supermarkets announced Thursday they will be designating Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., as senior shopping hours for customers age 65 and over.

This change in hours will begin next week on Tuesday, March 24, and continue until further notice.

Publix representatives also said their pharmacies will also open at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays “to serve our senior population.”

Other stores announced senior hours on Wednesday.

Sedano’s Supermarket opened at 7 a.m. for seniors and the most vulnerable. The general public can shop starting at 8 a.m.

Whole Foods Markets are opening an hour early for seniors. Its posted hours say 9 a.m. – that means seniors can shop at 8 a.m.

At Fresh Market, seniors as well as people with diabetes and heart disease can start shopping at 8 a.m. on weekdays.

Dollar General is reserving its first hour for seniors.

Target stores are reserving the first hour of opening each Wednesday for seniors.

Publix has over 800 stores in Florida.