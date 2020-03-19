



MIAMI (CBSMami) – While coronavirus cases continue to climb in Broward and Miami-Dade, there are no confirmed cases in Monroe County.

The county is keeping its parks and beaches open for groups of less than 10 people. Libraries are also open.

Restaurants are operating with limited capacity. Bars and night clubs are closed, as they remain statewide.

In an abundance of caution, three tourist attractions in Key West have closed to the public.

The Southernmost Point, Smathers Beach and the sunset celebration at Mallory Square, where crowds gather nightly to watch the sunset, all closed last Tuesday.

Due to the threat of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the three Monroe County courthouses in Key West, Marathon and Plantation Key are now closed to the general public “with the exception of those persons needing to conduct mission-critical proceedings” as well as “persons needing to conduct business with the Clerk of the Court and the State Attorney’s Office at the Plantation Key Government Center.”

Entry to court facilities is limited to “attorneys, litigants, witnesses and essential personnel necessary to conduct the critical mission of the court.”

Monroe County Chief Judge Mark Jones issued the directive March 18th following direction from the Florida Supreme Court. The directive remains in effect through April 17th.

RELATED:

Coronavirus Curfews In South Florida

Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER