MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As cases of coronavirus continue to grow in South Florida, schools in both Miami-Dade and Broward were closed until April 15, leaving many parents left to work from home or find child care.
For those parents trying to balance work from home and homeschooling their children, they may need some ideas to help keep the children quiet and entertained while they try to get some work done.
Yes, the kids have assignments from school, but they will need some breaks and other activities to get them through two weeks at home.
Here are just a few suggestions.
- Build a house for the family pet/s. All you need are old Amazon boxes, crayons, stickers, etc.
- Have the kids make a movie on a tablet. If they don’t have a tablet, they can make believe.
- An indoor picnic. All you need is a blanket, some sandwiches, juice, fruits and veggies.
- Movie theater at home. All you need is a streaming service, DVDs some popcorn and candy.
- Take a virtual tour of some of 12 biggest museums in the world (Source: Travel + Leisure)
- A 30-day Lego challenge. This calendar from That Brick Life keeps the kiddos busy.
- Planting a garden. If you have some small plants or seeds and some soil, it’s easy to have the kids help plant a small garden and begin to care for it. .
- If you have a driveway or sidewalk outside, let the kids paint it with watercolors or draw with sidewalk chalk.
- Do a photo hunt challenge. Give the kids clues and have them take pictures with your phone of the items around the house.
- KidsActivities.com has list of education companies offering free subscriptions due to school closings.
- Make bread from scratch
- Make cookies or brownies from scratch
- Video chat with friends or family
- Watch educational videos on YouTube
- Make a fort at home
- Use the FitOn app for fun workout activities kids can do from home
- Have kids put on a puppet show or talent show
- Play board games or card games and even puzzles
- Have kids do online art classes
- Help the community by having kids pick up litter in their neighborhood
- Make jewelry
- Find fun science projects to do online
- Have a photo shoot and create a photo collage
- Make home videos
- Learn to play an instrument
- Make a birdfeeder
- Learn a new language
- Play ball in the yard (football, baseball, basketball, any ball)
- Do pottery
- Have a dance party
