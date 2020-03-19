CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As cases of coronavirus continue to grow in South Florida, schools in both Miami-Dade and Broward were closed until April 15, leaving many parents left to work from home or find child care.

For those parents trying to balance work from home and homeschooling their children, they may need some ideas to help keep the children quiet and entertained while they try to get some work done.

Yes, the kids have assignments from school, but they will need some breaks and other activities to get them through two weeks at home.

Here are just a few suggestions.

  1. Build a house for the family pet/s. All you need are old Amazon boxes, crayons, stickers, etc.
  2. Have the kids make a movie on a tablet. If they don’t have a tablet, they can make believe.
  3. An indoor picnic. All you need is a blanket, some sandwiches, juice, fruits and veggies.
  4. Movie theater at home. All you need is a streaming service, DVDs some popcorn and candy.
  5. Take a virtual tour of some of 12 biggest museums in the world (Source: Travel + Leisure)
  6. A 30-day Lego challenge. This calendar from That Brick Life keeps the kiddos busy.
  7. Planting a garden. If you have some small plants or seeds and some soil, it’s easy to have the kids help plant a small garden and begin to care for it. .
  8. If you have a driveway or sidewalk outside, let the kids paint it with watercolors or draw with sidewalk chalk.
  9. Do a photo hunt challenge. Give the kids clues and have them take pictures with your phone of the items around the house.
  10. KidsActivities.com has list of education companies offering free subscriptions due to school closings. 
  11. Make bread from scratch
  12. Make cookies or brownies from scratch
  13. Video chat with friends or family
  14. Watch educational videos on YouTube
  15. Make a fort at home
  16. Use the FitOn app for fun workout activities kids can do from home
  17. Have kids put on a puppet show or talent show
  18. Play board games or card games and even puzzles
  19. Have kids do online art classes
  20. Help the community by having kids pick up litter in their neighborhood
  21. Make jewelry
  22. Find fun science projects to do online
  23. Have a photo shoot and create a photo collage
  24. Make home videos
  25. Learn to play an instrument
  26. Make a birdfeeder
  27. Learn a new language
  28. Play ball in the yard (football, baseball, basketball, any ball)
  29. Do pottery
  30. Have a dance party

