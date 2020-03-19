MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida has reached nearly 400 COVID-19 cases across the state and nearly half of those cases continue to be in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
In South Florida, there were 25 new cases Thursday morning bringing the total in Broward to 96 and 86 in Miami-Dade.
Demographically, more men than women are testing positive in South Florida.
Of the 390 statewide cases, 360 involved Florida residents who are in the state. The other 30 involved non-Florida residents in the state.
The highly contagious respiratory disease, known as COVID-19, has caused the deaths of seven Florida residents.
The virus is hitting men and older Floridians hardest, with 59 percent of the confirmed cases involving males and 41 percent involving people ages 60 and older.
