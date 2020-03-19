



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At Tupelo Honey, a boutique in Aventura, the clothing style is timeless, elevated basics, but the atmosphere Thursday is very timely.

Ira and Gail Blum have been in the retail business for 49 years and have seen plenty of difficult times.

“We’ve been through gas shortages, Hurricanes Andrew, Katrina, Wilma, 9/11, the stock market in 2008,” Ira Blum recalled. “But I feel the recovery from this particular one will be longer and will not be an easy one.”

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo was there when they received the order shutting down all non-essential businesses at end-of-day Thursday over the coronavirus pandemic.

Gail Blum is somber.

“For the first time ever, it’s not despair, but this is a loss for all of us, no one has felt like this,” Gail Blum said.

With eight employees to worry about, they are looking at selling items, like vintage T-shirts, through their Instagram.

“We’re going to be optimistic or as cautiously optimistic as possible,” said Blum.

At Tammy Nails, customers and employees are wearing masks and gloves. It’s also the last day for services for Lorraine from Aventura and everyone else. She’s not worried.

Tammy Nails manager Luan Phung is worried for the employees who work on commission, saying he “doesn’t know what is going to happen.”

Over at One 11 Hair Studio in North Miami Beach it’s also last call for highlights, blowouts and color. Co-owner Richard Monsalve said the salon already took precautionary measures, such as wearing masks and limiting the number of guests inside.

“Everybody’s cancelling, especially the elderly,” Monsalve said.

Petrillo spoke with Cindy Reyf, a salon patron, who was getting highlights.

“It’s frightening and I understand that they have to close its for everybody’s safety,” said Reyf.

For Monsalve, who has a newborn baby and has to provide for his family, he too is concerned, but doing his best.

“Trying to keep a positive attitude,” said Monsalve. “I am big believer of mind over matter.”

Small businesses, like everyone else, are doing their best to deal with these daily changes and keep positive.

