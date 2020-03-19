



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMami) – Mobile testing begins Thursday at two locations in Broward, the epicenter for the coronavirus.

Broward Health will open a mobile COVID-19 testing site in Pompano Beach.

To be tested, patients must pre-register for scheduled appointment times. No walk-ups or drive-ups can be screened or tested. To schedule a time to be tested, patients must have a written prescription from a doctor and then call Broward Health at (954) 320-5730 to register.

Once scheduled, patients will receive a confirmation number.

They must then bring a photo ID, the written prescription for COVID-19 testing, and the confirmation number to the mobile testing site to be swabbed and tested. Test results will be sent to the prescribing physician who will then alert the patient to their status.

The second mobile testing site will be in Weston at the Cleveland Clinic’s Weston Krupa Center, located at 3250 Meridian Parkway.

The testing will take place from Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but it is by appointment only and for those who meet federal and state criteria.

Call 954-659-5951 to make an appointment.

The drive-through testing will only be available for individuals who meet the Florida Department of Health criteria for COVID-19 testing.

Callers will be screened by a nurse who will determine whether they meet testing criteria. Patients who meet the criteria for COVID-19 testing will be given an appointment and directed to the testing location.

If someone arrives without an appointment, they’ll be told to contact the Cleveland Clinic’s call center for screening and a possible appointment.

Patients will not have to pay out-of-pocket costs. Insurances will be billed and there are no co-pays or deductibles. Tests will be sent to a commercial lab. It could take up to five days to get results.

