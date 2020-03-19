



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve, the City of Miami Beach is taking a tougher stance to keep residents and visitors safe.

Effective Friday, March 20th, all publicly owned and privately-owned parks, beaches and recreational facilities will close.

There will be restricted use of beachwalks and baywalks, pedestrians only – no bicycles, scooters, skateboards, roller skates, or similar devices except for wheelchairs used by disabled persons.

Monument Island, all museums, memorials, and cultural institutions will close.

Closure of all private schools and educational institutions in the City, except as necessary to facilitate online or distance learning

Religious institutions will be required to reduce their occupancy to no more than 10 persons.

Restaurants that provided take-out services will maintain a distance of six feet among individual customers to enforce social distancing

Any violation of the aforementioned emergency measures would subject the individual or business entity to criminal penalties.

Non-essential businesses are closed effective 9 p.m. Thursday pursuant to Miami-Dade County Emergency Order.

RELATED:

Coronavirus Curfews In South Florida

Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER