(CBSMiami)– The spread of the coronavirus has stopped life for millions of people around the world and it is tremendously impacting seniors in Miami and across the country.

Older Americans are most vulnerable to the virus and are also struggling with social isolation. While there are programs to help seniors get out of the house, most of them have been put on hold because of coronavirus.

“When I informed them we were suspending the program there was an audible sigh in the room and many of them had never married or don’t have children or their partners or spouses are no longer living,” said Mark Merridy in an interview with Nancy Chen of CBS News.

Meridy is the Director of the non-profit DOROT, and the organization focuses on creating programs to prevent social isolation for seniors. According to a study from the AARP Foundation, a quarter of senior citizens in this country say they are socially isolated. However, visiting seniors at home or assisted living facilities could put them at risk of getting coronavirus.

“If we were having thousands of volunteers visiting with seniors in their homes, although they are doing a tremendous service, they are also putting seniors at great risk,” said Merridy.

While in person visits may not be an option for most seniors, phone calls, text messaging, and email are a great way for people to keep in touch with each other while they’re at home.