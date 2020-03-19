CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Miami is moving its May 2020 commencement ceremonies to December 2020.

“Our world is facing unprecedented challenges that we could not have predicted a few weeks ago. As you are aware, the University has made many difficult decisions in an effort to protect the health and safety of our campus community,” said Dr. Patricia A. Whitely, Vice President for Student Affairs, in a statement.

On Friday, December 18th, commencement ceremonies will be held for graduate and law students. Undergraduate commencement ceremonies will be held on Saturday, December 19th.

“We realize that the postponement of May commencement ceremonies is extremely disappointing, and we did not reach this decision lightly. It was made by keeping the health and safety of our campus community and your families and loved ones in mind. We are disappointed for you and disappointed with you,” said Whitely.

The Miller School of Medicine will host a virtual commencement on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 3 p.m.

This is also our chance to recognize and thank you. We’re sorry – the world pandemic has created unprecedented times.

Fall 2020 candidates will still have their own ceremonies as previously scheduled for Thursday, December 17th.

Additionally, all Senior Send-Off events for this semester, including the Commencement Ball, have been canceled.