



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Seeking to stem the spread of COVID-19, Miami-Dade Mayor has closed the county’s beaches, parks, and recreational facilities.

This order applies to both publicly-owned and privately-owned parks, beaches and recreational facilities

But it doesn’t end there.

In his executive order, all non-essential retail and commercial establishments will close by 9 p.m. Thursday. Also closed are all recreational facilities in the incorporated and unicorporated areas of Miami-Dade County.

“Along with an extension of the declaration of emergency, this comprehensive order will facilitate compliance by the residents, visitors and business owners in Miami-Dade County. These actions are necessary to keep our community safe from the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring the continuity of essential services,” according to a statement from Gimenez.

In keeping with the executive order to close all non-essential recreational facilities, Zoo Miami is now closed until further notice. Essential staff will continue to report to work to ensure that all of the animals are taken care of.

Kelly Mims, the store manager at Elite Mode in Wynwood, said she was shocked when she heard they were going to have to close.

“I love working and I like going to my job and making money,” she said.

Mims said she understood why the mayor ordered the closures.

“I realize that these steps have to be done to keep everyone safe and do what has to be done,” she said.

As for what she’ll do.

“I’m going to go home and hang out with my dog. It’s important that there’s not be spread around,” she said.

Mims said she thinks we’ll get through this.

“Yes I do, You have to hit rock bottom before you go back up to the top,” she said.

Miami Beach announced the closure of a section of its beach last week. They asked that beachgoers limit their gatherings to 10 or less on the opened sections of the beach.

RELATED:

Coronavirus Curfews In South Florida

Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER

Broward Mayor Dale Holness has not closed the county’s beaches. However, some cities in Broward including Fort Lauderdale, Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach, and Hollywood Beach have closed their beaches.

On Thursday, Broward County Parks in collaboration with the City of Hollywood has closed the following parks to help restrict access to Hollywood Beach.

Carpenter House/Marine Environmental Education Center, 4414 Surf Rd.

Green Park, 4400 N. Ocean Drive.

Hawksbill Park, 5200 N. Ocean Drive.

Kemp’s Ridley Park, 4918 N. Ocean Drive.

Leatherback Park, 4398 N. Ocean Drive.

Loggerhead Park, 4008 N. Ocean Drive.

Governor Ron DeSantis has not issued an order closing all of Florida’s beaches.

College students on spring break have flocked to them up and down the coasts, despite the growing number of people infected with and dying from the coronavirus.

“Unfortunately this coincided with spring break which made it more complicated. I think the hardest thing we’re dealing with here is we’re a highly individualistic society,” said Senator Marco Rubio.

In an interview with CNN on Thursday morning, Senator. Rick Scott urged people to stay away from his state’s beaches and heed social distancing recommendations.

“Get off beach, I mean unless you can figure out how to be completely isolated from anyone else,” said Scott.

“Don’t take a chance that you’re going to be the one to cause your grandparent or your parents or another friend from school to get sick,” he added.