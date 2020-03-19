MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Miami has issued amendments to its emergency declaration.
The measures are to promote social distancing and clarify previous emergency orders.
The declaration reiterates that the existing prohibition on on-premise food service in restaurants and retail food facilities includes outdoor seating areas.
Miami Emergency Measure – Pt. 1
Miami Emergency Measure – Pt. 2
Miami Emergency Measure – Pt. 3
Miami Emergency Measure – Pt. 4
The declaration also states that as of Thursday, March 19th, casinos, cardrooms, frontons, racetracks, and parimutuels citywide will close.
It also mandates that all non-essential businesses remain closed until further notice.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has signed a similar executive order which closes the county’s beaches, parks, recreational facilities, and all non-essential businesses.
