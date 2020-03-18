



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Nearly half of all coronavirus cases in Florida are in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. In Florida, the number of cases climbed to 314 on Wednesday afternoon.

Eighty of those cases are in Broward and 76 are in Miami-Dade.

The next-highest total was Palm Beach County, with 19 cases.

The Florida Department of Health says the virus is now in 31 counties.

Of the 314 statewide cases, 289 involved Florida residents who are in the state. The other 25 involved non-Florida residents in the state. Meanwhile, six Florida residents had been diagnosed with the virus and isolated out of the state.

The highly contagious respiratory disease, known as COVID-19, has caused the deaths of seven Florida residents.

The virus is hitting men and older Floridians hardest, with 59 percent of the confirmed cases involving males and 41 percent involving people ages 60 and older.