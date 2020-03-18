



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite coronavirus concerns in the rest of the state, Monroe County officials announced that its parks, beaches, and libraries remain open.

Officials said they continue to follow directives from the Centers for Disease Control and the Florida Department of Health, as well as, Executive Orders issued by the Governor.

Those who can work from home are urged to do so.

All in-person consultations are suspended in the county until further notice, officials said.

Additional information can be found at www.monroecounty-fl.gov.

Key West International Airport is reporting a dramatic decrease in passenger arrivals in recent days due to coronavirus concerns.

There have not been any coronavirus cases in the county, officials from the Florida Department of Health said.

