



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A number of stores are reducing their hours and restricting their first hour to the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.

Target has announced they will close all stores at 9 p.m. daily. The retailer said that would help them replenish their shelves and deep clean the stores.

They are also reserving the first hour of shopping each Wednesday for vulnerable guests.

People 65 and older or those with a serious underlying illness are most vulnerable to COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Dollar General and The Fresh Market also have the first hour of the day reserved for those who are elderly or at-risk.

“We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos in a statement.

The Fresh Market posted this on Twitter.

To Our Valued Guests: To best serve our community, we have designated special shopping hours. Stores will continue to operate under regular business hours. We look forward to continuing to serve you. Visit our #COVID19 webpage: https://t.co/IxSvcWHvsL pic.twitter.com/gvnHmrdZwk — The Fresh Market (@TheFreshMarket) March 17, 2020

Whole Foods Market said their stores will close up to two hours early, according to USA Today. They plan to continue fulfilling Prime delivery orders. Customers who are 60 and older shop will be able to shop one hour before the stores open to the public.

Publix has announced that its stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., a change from the previously reduced hours, according to the grocery store chain’s website. Pharmacy hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and regular hours Sunday.

Trader Joe’s posted on its website that their stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.

Starting Thursday, Sedano’s Supermarkets will open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for those 65+ and “the immunocompromised members of our communities,” the company said in a statement.

Walmart has reduced hours at 24-hour stores, which are now open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Other locations will also have reduced hours.

Winn Dixie will close all their stores at 9 p.m. “until further notice,” according to their website.

Gap Inc. has announced that it will temporarily close its Old Navy, Athleta, Banana Republic, Gap, Janie, and Jack and Intermix stores across North America starting Thursday.

Macy’s, Sephora, Nordstrom, H&M, DSW, Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and Ralph Lauren have announced they are closing all their locations due to the coronavirus.