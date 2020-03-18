MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Major South Florida malls are shutting down amid the coronavirus crisis.
Simon Property Group, which owns Sawgrass Mills, Dadeland and Aventura Malls to name a few, will close at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.
“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.
Simon owns more than 20 malls and outlets in Florida and says they will all be closed until March 29.
Other South Florida malls and outlets owned by Simon are Coral Square, Florida Keys Outlet, Miami International, The Colonnade Outlets, The Falls and Town Center in Boca Raton.
Brickell City Centre is also temporarily closing its retail stores from March 19 through March 25, at minimum. However, select common areas will remain open for restaurant take out and delivery orders.
RELATED:
Coronavirus Curfews In South Florida
Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know
Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER
You must log in to post a comment.