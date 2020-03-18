MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Strict social distancing is the phrase of the day as officials try to stem the spread of coronavirus.
On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed an executive order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people in any park, beach or recreational facility owned and operated by the county.
This emergency order also recommends that people practice social distancing and stay at least six feet away from another person “for all gatherings of 10 or fewer people.”
This order does not apply to parks owned or operated by municipalities.
Gimenez urges everyone to follow recommendations from the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce the transmission of the virus.
