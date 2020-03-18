



WESTON (CBSMiami) – Drive-through testing for COVID-19 will begin Thursday in Weston, but only for people with an appointment.

Cleveland Clinic Florida is scheduling appointments for drive-through testing at their Weston Krupa Center, located at 3250 Meridian Parkway.

The testing will take place Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., but it is by appointment only and for those who meet federal and state criteria.

Cleveland Clinic Martin Health has already begun drive-through coronavirus testing on an appointment-only basis at its downtown Stuart location.

Call 954-659-5951 to make an appointment.

Callers will be screened by a nurse who will determine whether they meet testing criteria. Patients who meet criteria for COVID-19 testing will be given an appointment and directed to the testing location.

If someone arrives without an appointment, they’ll be told to contact the Cleveland Clinic’s call center for screening and a possible appointment.

Patients will not have to pay out-of-pocket costs. Insurances will be billed and there are no co-pays or deductibles. Tests will be sent to a commercial lab. It could take up to five days to get results.

Cleveland Clinic Florida is in the process of expanding drive-through testing to other locations.

