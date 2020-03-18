



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – To better understand the importance of social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak, we spoke with Dr. Chad Sanborn, a board-certified pediatric infectious diseases specialist from KIDZ Medical Services.

Consequences Of Not Isolating

“I think we need to take these issues seriously. And certainly it is important to try to practice social distancing, as occurring right now. There are areas of the country where they are enforcing forced space, so people are encouraged not to leave their homes and to mingle with the public at all possible. There are some measures similar to what is going on in other countries that is happening here in the U.S. But if we don’t take these seriously, it could lead to many more cases here in the U.S. And I feel that not everyone is taken the precautions they need to in terms of social distancing.”

Difference Between Self-Isolation & Quarantine

“Self-isolation would be something where you are keeping away from other people and acting like you are infected so you don’t want to expose people even in your own home to infection. Quarantine would be something more where you are doing something on your own volition to stay in the home but potentially something that, even in other countries particularly, where law enforcement is making you stay in your facility.”

Importance Of Medical Supplies & Current Shortage

“Yeah, you know, it’s quite frustrating for us in the medical field because there really is a shortage form most of these medical protective equipment that we need to be using to be taking care of patients and suspected patients. These numbers are probably not going to get any smaller. The ERs, the floor, general pediatric and adult offices are going to be seeing increased numbers of visits with patients with potential infections. I think we need to really conserve our resources. We are having shortages in hospitals here in South Florida and it is a big issue because we want to try to take care of patients and not become ill ourselves and potentially spread disease.”

Small Rise In Severe Cases In Youth

“As a pediatric provider, we do get concerned. Hopefully will not see numbers of children become ill and severely ill. Some of the studies do suggest children can become quite sick. Certainly that is a problem and concern. We don’t expect to see the same numbers as elderly and 60+ individuals who will get sick. But that is a concern. We need to learn more about how many children get minimally sick or have asymptomatic infections, which would be a potential driver for infection in the community and spread to grandparents, parents, other caregivers. That would be the rationale behind school closings that are occurring across Florida that want to try to prevent the spread from children to other individuals and children themselves that can get sick and sometimes really sick, which is concerning.”

