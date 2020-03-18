



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More than two thousand cruise ship passengers disembarked at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday, however, all passengers were screened for symptoms of coronavirus before being released.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office, working as part of unified command at Port Everglades, says safeguarding the port and all of Broward County as the passengers make their way to area hotels, airports and homes is one of their top priorities.

The arriving ships were the Holland America Line cruises, the Zuiderdam and Veendam, which were on 10 and 12 day cruises.

Both ships were cleared by the CDC, Florida Department of Health, Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, Broward County Port Administration and BSO before any passengers disembarked.

Additionally, shore leave has been cancelled for crews.

The cruise industry has suspended new sailings in an effort to limit the spread of the disease.