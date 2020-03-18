



POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Broward Health announced it will be opening its mobile coronavirus testing site in Pompano Beach on Thursday.

The new drive-through site, which is only for registered patients, can accommodate 300 tests per day. No walk-ups or drive-ups will be screened or tested.

To schedule a time, Broward Health asks that patients first get a written prescription from a physician and then call (954) 320-5730 to register.

Those who qualify will be required to present a photo ID, the written prescription and the registration confirmation number.

Test results will be sent to the prescribing physician.

In Weston, Cleveland Clinic Florida is scheduling appointments for drive-through testing at their Weston Krupa Center, located at 3250 Meridian Parkway.

Community Health of South Florida, Inc. has begun testing its patients for the coronavirus through a drive-through set up.

Testing will take place at the Doris Ison Health Center, located at 10300 SW 216 Street, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

