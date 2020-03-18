



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Archdiocese of Miami is suspending all regularly scheduled Masses effective immediately, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. It is also suspending all parish or ministry events, such as prayer groups and Bible study groups.

Funerals, or other events that cannot be postponed, like baptisms or weddings, may be celebrated with immediate family members only who are not sick and are not advised by their doctors to self-isolate.

At these events, social distancing should be observed.

While these gatherings are suspended, the parishes remain open.

Priests, who aren’t sick or in self-isolation, are expected to celebrate daily Mass for the intentions of the faithful albeit without their presence. Also, priests and other parish staff who are not sick or in self-isolation, will be available at parish offices, but will be observing social distancing.

Some priests may be self-isolating because of age, underlying physical condition, or illness.

However, parishioners should be able to communicate with a priest, deacon or available staff by phone or by email. If a priest is not able to respond to a pastoral need, a member of his staff will assist in locating a priest who can.

Priests will respond to calls from a hospital or other health facility and follow proper health protocols.

Parishes are encouraged to livestream where possible,

“These efforts will enable the faithful to continue to remain close to the Lord and the Church in this challenging time, while protecting one another and the community against COVID-19,” said Archbishop Thomas Wenski.