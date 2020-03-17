



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In less than a week, Miami restaurants like Jaguar Kitchen in Coconut Grove have seen business go down by more than 60 percent.

The coronavirus panic spread so quickly, restaurants are being shut down for now without much notice.

“We don’t want to send anybody home or fire anybody. Well try to make it work,” said Chef Oscar del Rivero, the owner of Jaguar Kitchen.

Del Rivero said it to a family coming together in hard times following a city & county-wide order, they’re staying open just for pickup & delivery.

Incentives like 15 percent off for pick-up are being offered, as delivery services often take a huge cut.

Another Miami-based chef Michelle Bernstein took to Instagram, pleading for local and state officials to help the restaurant business by letting them keep their sales tax and county tax which is due on March 20th.

The events industry is also suffering. Many South Floridians are signing a petition asking for federal aid.

Events all over the country are being canceled, including weddings.

Brides like Edmee say it’s weighed heavily on her for weeks. Her wedding was supposed to be on a Royal Caribbean cruise in April.

“We have elder guests including my father who has diabetes, my godfather who’s in his 80s,” explained Edmee. “My brother is in Seattle, I have other family in New York, Texas, my father is in Puerto Rico.”

Edmee does say the cruise line has been accommodating after they canceled their cruises for now. She, like everyone else, just taking it day by day and hoping for the best.

“Sometimes, maybe it’s better off this way. You don’t know what greatness can come out of it,” said Edmee, who is trying to stay positive. “You can’t see it now, but eventually.”